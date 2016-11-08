Выборы президента США. Посвящение

В США 8 ноября проходят выборы президента страны. Участники голосования выбирают между двумя основными кандидатами — демократом Хиллари Клинтон и республиканцем Дональдом Трампом.

«Полит.ру» перевел на английский самую подходящую песню про выборы. На сцене Шнур.

I haven't been drinking since morning

Tomorrow's the election day

I have to be totally sober

In order to check the box

Hey, the citizen consciousness is soaring

Hey

A buddy got me a gram [of stuff] in his pocket

But I'm readying myself for the election

So I'm not sniffing it at all

Or else the election will be disrupted

Hey there will be the vote

Hey

They sell nice glue in the kiosk

But I won't even think of it

I'll go to bed sober

In order to easily get up next morning

Hey I'll go and clean my teeth

Hey

So the great day has come

They give me a ballot paper

I take it and I check the box, hey

I'm voting 'None Of The Above'

Hey

I'm not mixing with wankers

Hey

I'm not voting for you

Hey

The vote's going on

Hey

Election election

Candidates are buggers