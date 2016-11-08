Полiт.ua Государственная сеть Государственные люди Войти
8 ноября 2016, вторник, 13:10
08 ноября 2016, 11:00
выборы Дональд Трамп США Хиллари Клинтон

Выборы президента США. Посвящение

Дебаты Клинтон и Трампа
Дебаты Клинтон и Трампа
korrespondent.net

В США 8 ноября проходят выборы президента страны. Участники голосования выбирают между двумя основными кандидатами — демократом Хиллари Клинтон и республиканцем Дональдом Трампом.

«Полит.ру» перевел на английский самую подходящую песню про выборы. На сцене Шнур.

I haven't been drinking since morning

Tomorrow's the election day
I have to be totally sober
In order to check the box
 
Hey, the citizen consciousness is soaring
Hey
 
A buddy got me a gram [of stuff] in his pocket
But I'm readying myself for the election
So I'm not sniffing it at all
Or else the election will be disrupted
 
Hey there will be the vote
Hey
 
They sell nice glue in the kiosk
But I won't even think of it
I'll go to bed sober
In order to easily get up next morning
 
Hey I'll go and clean my teeth
Hey
 
So the great day has come
They give me a ballot paper
I take it and I check the box, hey
I'm voting 'None Of The Above'
 
Hey
I'm not mixing with wankers
Hey
I'm not voting for you
Hey
The vote's going on
Hey
 
Election election
Candidates are buggers

