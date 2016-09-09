Полiт.ua Государственная сеть Государственные люди Войти
9 сентября 2016, пятница, 11:58
С 2017 года владельцев незарегистрированной недвижимости будут ее лишать
Виктор Рейн: В области есть потенциал для развития малоэтажного строительства
Инвестиции в экономику Тюменской области выросли до 129 миллиардов рублей
Фестиваль «Этнолайф»: мастер-классы, музыка и еда разных народов
Водителя с марихуаной в машине выдало поведение
В Новосибирской области завершен основной этап Всероссийской сельскохозяйственной переписи
Сплошной фальсификат: масло из тюменских магазинов не прошло проверку
Угнанный в июне в Советском районе автомобиль найден
Скоро в школу: где и как выбирают одежду тюменские старшеклассники
«Зоосад»: абиссины – любимцы фараонов!

09 сентября 2016, 10:48
Великобритания Книга рекордов Гиннесса

Британка с бородой попала в Книгу рекордов Гиннесса

Гражданка Великобритании Харнаам Каур признана самой молодой обладательницей самой длинной бороды. Об этом сообщает ВВС.

Достижение 24-летней девушки было занесено в Книгу рекордов Гинесса (GWR). Девушка начала отращивать бороду в знак протеста против тех, кто много лет смеялся над ее внешностью. Харнаам страдает редким заболеванием, одним из симптомов которого является чрезмерный рост волос на лице. Она отрастила бороду длиной около 15 сантиметров.

Как отмечает издание, Каур стала первой бородатой женщиной, которая приняла участие в Неделе высокой моды в Лондоне.

 

Bearded and Boobed! Nik and I collaborated on a fun photoshoot for @theparallelmag where we touched upon gender stereotypes and gender clothing within fashion. Through our images we wanted to show people that there is no right or wrong way to wear clothes; Clothes, make up, jewellery are genderless. I do not believe that we have to wear certain clothes, or look a certain way and appear in a certain manner or even labelled as a certain gender. We are who we are, and we are perfect in the most awesome way. Who assigned genitalia to a certain gender? Who gave clothes a gender? Who said that make up/jewellery can only be worn by women? These are manmade rules, and as human beings, we are able to break down these stereotypes and express ourselves how we wish to be expressed. Never be ashamed to be your true self. As a bearded lady I sometimes feel that I do not fit into a certain gender. I sometimes feel that rules and regulations of fashion are forced upon us which then doesn’t allow us to express ourselves fully. Personally I feel that I do not fit into a certain gender, I am gender fluid and I feel comfortable wearing any style of clothing. This image I wanted to shoot because men and women (especially men) tend to stare at my beard, and then their gaze drops straight down to my boobs. I can sense their shock as they try to put the two together. I am a bearded woman and I do have a pair of Boobs 👐🏾 I love blurring the boundary lines of gender rules and regulations, my whole existence humbly does that! Be you be true! Flaunt your personality and style unapologetically. You will be appreciated, loved and respected for your realness! Model: @nikhampshire @harnaamkaur Magazine: @theparallelmag Image: @sophieephotos Makeup: @kateoffthewall Stylist: @roxannechanelmurray @lanagrindhaus Jewellery: @mariannaharutunian @usfashionsource #harnaamkaur #beardedlady #theparallelmag #nikhampshire #browngirlpower

A photo posted by Harnaam Kaur (@harnaamkaur) on Aug 17, 2016 at 4:34am PDT

